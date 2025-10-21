Monstrous Bundle - Franken Etalus

IT’S ALIVE! A grizzly monster has been turned loose just before the most horrifying night of the year. Our latest bundle includes the Franken Etalus skin, emote, icon, and the amazing new ‘IT’S ALIVE’ taunt! The bundle also includes 25,000 coins and 250 Aether bucks. Franken Etalus also features custom voicework in his taunt, new victory lines, and a new win screen jingle!





New Mode - Crew Battles



A brand new game mode is here! Team up with your friends in a new kind of crew battle, where each stock in the game is controlled by a different player. Unlike teams, only 1 player per crew is active at a time, and the next player in the lineup spawns as the previous is eliminated. Find out which friends can hold their own, or be the hero they need as you battle against other crews online.



This new mode allows players to queue up as a Team of Friends, with each player controlling a single Rival, OR as a Team of One controlling 3 different characters yourself.

Here are some details on how match queues will work:

Teams of One and Teams of Friends are all placed in the same matchmaking queue, and can be matched in any configuration that results in 6 total Rivals in the match. E.g. 2 Teams of One, 1 Team of One and 1 Team of Friends, 2 Teams of Friends

You have an Elo known as Crew Score. It functions similarly to our other modes and will soft reset each season rollover.

Crew Battles are a best of 3 battle just like Ranked.

Crew Battles have stage striking and stage banning just like normal matches, but anyone in the crew can strike/ban for their team.

As a Team of Friends you can change your order on the CSS by hitting your Right Stick Left or Right to shift yourself in that direction in the crew.

As a Team of One you play your selected rivals in the order you selected them - first selected plays first, last selected plays last.

Crew Battles in Lobbies

You might be thinking, “Crew battles sound amazing! I wish I could host my own :(”

Well don’t be sad, because crew battles are fully supported in lobbies of up to 8 players with customizable rulesets! Lobbies can be set to Crews in the same way setting up Team Battles works, just cycle the teams button between “None, Teams, Crews” as you see fit.

Lobbies are a bit more flexible on the rules, allowing players to freely organize themselves into any configuration of up to 4 crews (e.g. 4 crews of 2 players, a crew of 1 vs. a crew of 7, etc.) with stock count per Rival being changeable to whatever you want, instead of just the default 1 stock.

Note: We are currently working on a Team of One mode for lobbies where 1 player can play as multiple characters. This will be added as an option for lobbies in the future.

New Shop Items

Purple Blowup Galvan Palette

Purple Skeleton Forsburn Palette

Spooky Witch Absa Palette

White Vampire Zetterburn Palette

Yellow Clairen Palette

Midnight Abyss Kragg Palette

Avatar Weedwing Icon

Iffy Fleet Icon

Mad Ayala Icon

Black Hole Death Effect

Full Moon Critical Hit (Full Moon + Werewolf)

Next R2CS Live Events: Arrival 3 & Somnio Noctem



Closing out October are two huge European events, Arrival 3 and Somnio Noctem. This Saturday, the European Rivals only event, Arrival 3 , has a whopping 79 entrants ready to duke it out on the official Rivals of Aether Twitch channel. Then, just a week later on Halloween day, we have Somnio Noctem in the Netherlands featuring some of the scariest talent Europe has to offer!.



Both EU events have new palettes joining the shop today, with Arrival 3 Soccer Kragg and Somnio Lovers Zetterburn sporting a fresh new look for players to rock.

If you buy these bundles but already own the base skins, you’ll receive an Aether Bucks refund to make it even just like with our other bundles. Keep an eye out for more circuit palettes in the future as the second R2CS gets down to the wire! These palettes are FREE for all players attending the respective events.

November NA Events on the Horizon

Last weekend, North America hosted its October LAN event, Portland Retro Gaming Expo, with a $4,000 Pot Bonus and a R2CS circuit championship on the line. Once the dust settled, CakeAssault returned to the throne, ousting two other R2CS tournament champions, Sophilo and Stango to do it! The race for number 1 is red hot with the next NA events being Port Priority and Heat Wave in November. Who will rise up with the first ever season approaching its finale?

You can check out upcoming & past events and the region leaderboards on our official league page .

It’s Our Birthday - One Year Anniversary 10/23/25

We’re hitting an exciting milestone later this week. On Thursday it’ll officially be our 1 year anniversary since launch! We want to say a huge thank you to all of our players (both new and old) who have supported us this year.

To celebrate, tune in this Thursday as we put together a crew of devs to roam the queues and play the new Crew Battle mode together. We hope to see you online! In addition, Rivals 2 is also on sale from 10/20 - 10/27 for our deepest discount yet at 40% off. Pick up the game for a limited time for just $17.99.

Balance/Menu Updates

The Store now loads all at once so there is less of a delay when players switch between tabs.

Doubles stage select properly shows all 10 stages (including the 2 doubles variants of Tempest Peak and Aetherian Forest).

DSR is applied across all skins of a stage (fixes players being able to go back to the alternate skin of Aetherean Forest/Metal Graveyard than they’d won on prior).

Tourney Mode Match History on Stage Select properly colors the border of the box by the winning player.

Fixed an intermittent issue when trying to tab left or right from the favorites tab of the Emotes menu.