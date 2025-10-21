 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20484069 Edited 21 October 2025 – 17:06:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Beak Force has officially landed in Early Access!


Jump into fast-paced, bird-powered action as we continue building out the full experience with your feedback. Early Access means the game is still in development—expect some bugs, wild moments, and frequent updates as we shape the future of Beak Force together.

Found a bug or have feedback? Head over to our Steam Announcement page for details on how to report issues and help us improve the game.

Thanks for joining us on this wild ride. The flock is just getting started!

