21 October 2025 Build 20483932 Edited 21 October 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Restored (an improved version of) all of the original cinematic 'old scary movie' effects from the original release, while retaining the performance improvements from the update.

  • The video effect can now be toggled on and off in the pause menu, so you can use the visual style you prefer. The 'Scary Movie' setting reflects an improved version of the original release's visuals, 'Sharp' is the cleaner look from the patch. I am thrilled to say that even with the effects restored, this still performs well on Steam Deck.

  • Boosted the brightness of the lantern (Though we could not remedy the endless darkness...)

  • Added some new notes to help players better understand the game's objective early on.

  • Fenced off some sections from the gator's lake (Ted saw you cheesing it!)

  • Lowered the volume on the opening logos (Sorry Vinny)

  • Blocked off some areas where it's easy to get lost or stuck in the opening section.

  • Fixed mislabelled gamepad button for turning the lantern on and off on controllers and Steam Deck.

  • Improved shadows.

  • Other various tweaks, improvements and fixes.

