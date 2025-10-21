Quality of Life Changes
This update improves overall gameplay stability, balance, and player interactions.
Character Collisions: Character collision system has been improved — now larger, more stable, accurate, and optimized.
Grip & Traction: Increased character grip, resulting in less slipping on all surfaces — especially noticeable on snow!
Map Adjustments: Some areas (particularly in the first biome) have been made easier to help new players progress more smoothly.
Tutorial Improvements: Tweaked a challenging section in the tutorial to make it more beginner-friendly.
Snowstorm Visibility: The snowstorm in the snow biome is now less intense, allowing for better visibility.
New Timer System: Timers have been added! They start once you move a certain distance from a checkpoint — giving you time to gather your friends before the challenge begins.
A small issue related to game saves has been fixed.
