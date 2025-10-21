 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Jurassic World Evolution 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20483898 Edited 21 October 2025 – 17:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quality of Life Changes

This update improves overall gameplay stability, balance, and player interactions.

  • Character Collisions: Character collision system has been improved — now larger, more stable, accurate, and optimized.

  • Grip & Traction: Increased character grip, resulting in less slipping on all surfaces — especially noticeable on snow!

  • Map Adjustments: Some areas (particularly in the first biome) have been made easier to help new players progress more smoothly.

  • Tutorial Improvements: Tweaked a challenging section in the tutorial to make it more beginner-friendly.

  • Snowstorm Visibility: The snowstorm in the snow biome is now less intense, allowing for better visibility.

  • New Timer System: Timers have been added! They start once you move a certain distance from a checkpoint — giving you time to gather your friends before the challenge begins.

  • A small issue related to game saves has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3204781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link