This update improves overall gameplay stability, balance, and player interactions.

Character Collisions: Character collision system has been improved — now larger, more stable, accurate, and optimized.

Grip & Traction: Increased character grip, resulting in less slipping on all surfaces — especially noticeable on snow!

Map Adjustments: Some areas (particularly in the first biome) have been made easier to help new players progress more smoothly.

Tutorial Improvements: Tweaked a challenging section in the tutorial to make it more beginner-friendly.

Snowstorm Visibility: The snowstorm in the snow biome is now less intense, allowing for better visibility.

New Timer System: Timers have been added! They start once you move a certain distance from a checkpoint — giving you time to gather your friends before the challenge begins.