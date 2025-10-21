 Skip to content
Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Jurassic World Evolution 3
21 October 2025 Build 20483893 Edited 21 October 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.3.2 is live!

A new item has been added to Gotchi Guardians - The Leaky Battery

Increase the damage of your other items (ability damage) and infuse them with status to outlast the competition.

Read the full patch notes here

Changed files in this update

