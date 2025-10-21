Update 1.3.2 is live!
A new item has been added to Gotchi Guardians - The Leaky Battery
Increase the damage of your other items (ability damage) and infuse them with status to outlast the competition.
Read the full patch notes here
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Update 1.3.2 is live!
A new item has been added to Gotchi Guardians - The Leaky Battery
Increase the damage of your other items (ability damage) and infuse them with status to outlast the competition.
Read the full patch notes here
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update