Unity vulnerability patched!
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, as you probably already have hearded of, a vulnerability issue has recently been indentified in games made with Unity, from 2017 and onwards.
All details: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Unity has been asking devs to update their games, and so here it is for Classic Sport Driving!
Same game, but patched for the vulnerability... :)
