21 October 2025 Build 20483788 Edited 21 October 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello, as you probably already have hearded of, a vulnerability issue has recently been indentified in games made with Unity, from 2017 and onwards.
All details: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Unity has been asking devs to update their games, and so here it is for Classic Sport Driving!
Same game, but patched for the vulnerability... :)

