Heyho, you funky sexy smutty scroller!

It's OniGiri 🍙

Today I have something special for you: Achievements!!

Hoooraaaaay! Finally they are in ːlolu_happyː

I'm glad you guys support us and made this possible!

Thx to GerChuxSch for bringing up the topic again. And thx to Andr3wWw, Слава Україні, XL Alternative, Miciso, AGalacticOutLawStar who asked early for it.

Why has it taken so long?

The enging we use did not supported achievements when we started with Smutty Scrolls. But now I can do it and I am happy about it ːlolu_heartː

So I rushed this update. Please try it out!

If there are problems let me know. It's the first time we do achievements with this engine, so I simply hope that it works for all of you like it works for me 💖

If not, give me some time. I'll do what I can ːlolu_yesː

What next?

The next update is around the corner! We will release the last scroll as chunks so that you don't need to wait too long till the next update 🍀

What else I want to say:

I'm curios about the achievements!! Why? Because the achievements show which Scroll was solved often or not so often. And I hope for many many solved Scrolls! 📜✅💖

Let me know if you have suggestions for achievements. If they are not too hard to prepare, there is the chance that I work on them ːlolu_happyː

Stay tuned!

Your OniGiri ~