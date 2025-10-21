[BALANCE] Armor values above 90 now offer diminishing damage protection with an exponential falloff, meaning values above 100 will still allow a tiny fraction of damage through. Previously armor was capped at 99%, making players effectively invulnerable at values above 100.





[IMPROVEMENT] In-game damage numbers now support up to 5 digits (y’all are getting too good at this game). Previously the final digit would silently be dropped for super-high damage values.





[IMPROVEMENT] Performance increases on the Main Menu.





[FIX] Made it harder to accidentally launch the game without Steam running, which would cause players to not be able to join multiplayer games.





[FIX] The Jet core’s Refuel perk no longer stops applying invulnerability to a player who has extended their flight for a really long time.





[FIX] Fixed issue with the Refuel perk where target enemies could be defeated by your Jet flight before the refuel time extension could apply.



Boo! Hey, Survivors!It’s harvest season in Deep Space!For the next few weeks, celebrate the spookiest time of year with hub decorations and two unlockable dyes:This update also includes the following balance changes and bugfixes:Keep fighting the good fight!~Moving Pieces and First Break Labs