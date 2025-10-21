It’s harvest season in Deep Space!
For the next few weeks, celebrate the spookiest time of year with hub decorations and two unlockable dyes:
This update also includes the following balance changes and bugfixes:
- [BALANCE] Armor values above 90 now offer diminishing damage protection with an exponential falloff, meaning values above 100 will still allow a tiny fraction of damage through. Previously armor was capped at 99%, making players effectively invulnerable at values above 100.
- [IMPROVEMENT] In-game damage numbers now support up to 5 digits (y’all are getting too good at this game). Previously the final digit would silently be dropped for super-high damage values.
- [IMPROVEMENT] Performance increases on the Main Menu.
- [FIX] Made it harder to accidentally launch the game without Steam running, which would cause players to not be able to join multiplayer games.
- [FIX] The Jet core’s Refuel perk no longer stops applying invulnerability to a player who has extended their flight for a really long time.
- [FIX] Fixed issue with the Refuel perk where target enemies could be defeated by your Jet flight before the refuel time extension could apply.
Keep fighting the good fight!
~Moving Pieces and First Break Labs
Changed files in this update