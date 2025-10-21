- Fixed a bug that would reset experience needed to level to its base level 1 amount when resuming from a saved game. This could cause you to get a bunch of free level ups later in the game if you had any experience when you quit.
- Added a fix to prevent the large Coleop ships from getting stuck at the top of the screen at the end of a zone. Like many large ships, it will now retreat at the end of a zone if it's still around and at the top of the screen.
Hotfix 0.30.04
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a couple of critical issues in today's hotfix.
