 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Jurassic World Evolution 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20483676 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a couple of critical issues in today's hotfix.

  • Fixed a bug that would reset experience needed to level to its base level 1 amount when resuming from a saved game. This could cause you to get a bunch of free level ups later in the game if you had any experience when you quit.
  • Added a fix to prevent the large Coleop ships from getting stuck at the top of the screen at the end of a zone. Like many large ships, it will now retreat at the end of a zone if it's still around and at the top of the screen.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3492831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link