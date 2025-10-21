NEW:

- The MTX menu has been merged with the inventory

- 2 new outfits are available in the MTX store

- 1 new aura is available in the MTX store

- 1 new pair of footsteps is available in the MTX store

CHANGES:

- The Hallowed Guardian world boss now also drops money

- The Hallowed Guardian world boss now drops more seeds

- A security check has been added to prevent players from dying when switching platforms at boss 2

- A backend change has been done to how room transitioning works, and this should hopefully always put the player in an expected spot

- Severely reduced the hitbox on the palm trees in expeditions

- Some anti-cheat tweaks have been done

FIXED:

- The smoke effect of the alchemy cauldron is fixed

- Potentially fixed an issue with the player not spawning with full HP