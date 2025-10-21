NEW:
- The MTX menu has been merged with the inventory
- 2 new outfits are available in the MTX store
- 1 new aura is available in the MTX store
- 1 new pair of footsteps is available in the MTX store
CHANGES:
- The Hallowed Guardian world boss now also drops money
- The Hallowed Guardian world boss now drops more seeds
- A security check has been added to prevent players from dying when switching platforms at boss 2
- A backend change has been done to how room transitioning works, and this should hopefully always put the player in an expected spot
- Severely reduced the hitbox on the palm trees in expeditions
- Some anti-cheat tweaks have been done
FIXED:
- The smoke effect of the alchemy cauldron is fixed
- Potentially fixed an issue with the player not spawning with full HP
Changed files in this update