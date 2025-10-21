 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20483667
Update notes via Steam Community
With this new update, you can now see who holds the Gold, Silver, and Bronze on each track!

This means you now have an even greater chance to stand out and get noticed by everyone playing Acrobatic Car!

Changed files in this update

Windows clown town 1443 Content Depot 1602331
