--This update has a lot of new gameplay features include
--new concept of breakrooms in levels that reward exploration
--similarly, new hidden rooms have been added
--Soda machines that dispense soda cans with different abilities
--new hidden journals with story content
--new music which reacts to game state
Update Notes 10-21 -- Added Break Rooms and more
