 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Jurassic World Evolution 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20483657 Edited 21 October 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
--This update has a lot of new gameplay features include
--new concept of breakrooms in levels that reward exploration
--similarly, new hidden rooms have been added
--Soda machines that dispense soda cans with different abilities
--new hidden journals with story content
--new music which reacts to game state

Changed files in this update

Depot 3542991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link