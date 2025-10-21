Fix
- Right-clicking after sleeping displays incorrect scene
- fixed round window
New
- (QoL) checkmark for satisfied activity upgrade conditions
- new decors
Polish
- intro letter in envelope interaction
- decor item descriptions
- decor sorted
- customization icons
- salon popup text layout
- activity popup closer text
- slightly smaller build size
0.12.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update