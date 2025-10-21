 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Jurassic World Evolution 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20483583 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix
- Right-clicking after sleeping displays incorrect scene
- fixed round window

New
- (QoL) checkmark for satisfied activity upgrade conditions
- new decors

Polish
- intro letter in envelope interaction
- decor item descriptions
- decor sorted
- customization icons
- salon popup text layout
- activity popup closer text
- slightly smaller build size

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link