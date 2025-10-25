 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20483498 Edited 25 October 2025 – 01:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update Details

  1. Added Chapter Reward Chests

    • Now, when each chapter’s progress reaches 100%, you can click the chest icon on the right side of the progress bar to claim Wish Stars. Details below:

    • Chapters 1–8: 5 each; Chapter 9: 10; total of 50 Wish Stars

  2. Tree Diagram (Locked Stages) Visual Optimization

    • Adjusted some tree connection data — players can now see locked paths more clearly via the lock icons

  3. Fixed incorrect group name display in “The Joker Ending” phone chat

  4. Fixed incorrect trigger condition for the “Chosen One” achievement

  5. Fixed an issue where the post-Market phone stage could freeze or appear blank under certain conditions

  6. Audio Loss Bug — ongoing optimization

Future Plans

  1. Adjust video segments with poor visual feedback based on player reports

  2. Add reminders for “untriggered hidden stories or random events” to help collectors find clues

  3. Revise random event unlock mechanisms to prevent missing hidden stories

  4. Optimize the progression paths for “The Joker” and “The Miser” endings

  5. Continue optimizing video playback code to fix stuttering and crashes

Feedback Channels

