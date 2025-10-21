 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20483490 Edited 21 October 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧩 Patch Notes

🆕 New Additions

  • 4 New Wave-End Buffs

    • Building Armor – Increases the durability of your structures.

    • Building Damage Increase Flat – Boosts the offensive power of defensive buildings.

    • Building Damage Increase Percentage – Boosts the offensive power of defensive buildings.

    • ADS Damage Multiplier – Enhances player damage while aiming down sights.

  • New Map Mechanic: Charging Rockets (Military Base)

    • Small rockets are scattered across the Military Base map.

    • They charge up when players are nearby, and fully charged rockets reward a buff trigger.

⚔️ Special Waves

Introducing 4 new special wave types that appear once every 5 waves, starting from Wave 3:

  • Fatocalypse

  • Crawling Dead

  • Marathon

  • Dead Swole

