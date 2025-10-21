🧩 Patch Notes
🆕 New Additions
4 New Wave-End Buffs
Building Armor – Increases the durability of your structures.
Building Damage Increase Flat – Boosts the offensive power of defensive buildings.
Building Damage Increase Percentage – Boosts the offensive power of defensive buildings.
ADS Damage Multiplier – Enhances player damage while aiming down sights.
New Map Mechanic: Charging Rockets (Military Base)
Small rockets are scattered across the Military Base map.
They charge up when players are nearby, and fully charged rockets reward a buff trigger.
⚔️ Special Waves
Introducing 4 new special wave types that appear once every 5 waves, starting from Wave 3:
Fatocalypse
Crawling Dead
Marathon
Dead Swole
