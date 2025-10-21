this is the first “downstreamed from main game” patch, and I’ll only list changes that the dungeon demo content would see.
Fixes & Improvements
fixed mobs not stopping chase even when the target should be lost
deferred instantiation of decorative objects across frames
“origin forest” map is larger, has more trees, and thus takes longer to generate (not really an improvement for now)
fixed passive mobs not being passive — turns out a previous smarter bt implementation was overwriting the passive bt
gamepad interact prompt now properly shows on all intended objects
implemented gamepad dialog ui interaction — you can now use d-pad to choose dialog branches and go through dialogs using gamepad (except when a text input shows up mid-dialog)
fixed dialog camera jittering issue
disabled spell casting during dialog
managed layering between pause menu and dialog ui
hud ui now takes a modified set of css (uss) rules when gamepad is active, as an experimental feature to test input-device-specific ui
Changed files in this update