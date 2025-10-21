 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20483478 Edited 21 October 2025 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

this is the first “downstreamed from main game” patch, and I’ll only list changes that the dungeon demo content would see.

Fixes & Improvements

  • fixed mobs not stopping chase even when the target should be lost

  • deferred instantiation of decorative objects across frames

  • “origin forest” map is larger, has more trees, and thus takes longer to generate (not really an improvement for now)

  • fixed passive mobs not being passive — turns out a previous smarter bt implementation was overwriting the passive bt

  • gamepad interact prompt now properly shows on all intended objects

  • implemented gamepad dialog ui interaction — you can now use d-pad to choose dialog branches and go through dialogs using gamepad (except when a text input shows up mid-dialog)

  • fixed dialog camera jittering issue

  • disabled spell casting during dialog

  • managed layering between pause menu and dialog ui

  • hud ui now takes a modified set of css (uss) rules when gamepad is active, as an experimental feature to test input-device-specific ui

