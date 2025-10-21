this is the first “downstreamed from main game” patch, and I’ll only list changes that the dungeon demo content would see.

fixed mobs not stopping chase even when the target should be lost

deferred instantiation of decorative objects across frames

“origin forest” map is larger, has more trees, and thus takes longer to generate (not really an improvement for now)

fixed passive mobs not being passive — turns out a previous smarter bt implementation was overwriting the passive bt

gamepad interact prompt now properly shows on all intended objects

implemented gamepad dialog ui interaction — you can now use d-pad to choose dialog branches and go through dialogs using gamepad (except when a text input shows up mid-dialog)

fixed dialog camera jittering issue

disabled spell casting during dialog

managed layering between pause menu and dialog ui