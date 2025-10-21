 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Jurassic World Evolution 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20483431 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


English
##########Content################
[Tileset]The Duin's Lab tileset has been expanded.
[Duin's Underground Lab]Another part of this location is now accessible.
[Duin's Underground Lab]Added a hiding room. (The Torture Chamber)
简体中文
##########Content################
【图块】杜因的实验室图块扩展。
【杜因的地下实验室】该区域的更多部分开放。
【杜因的地下实验室】加入了一个隐藏房间。（酷刑室）


Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/41863931
https://pastelink.net/seki8c76

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link