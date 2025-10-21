Update, Version 20251021
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Tileset]The Duin's Lab tileset has been expanded.
[Duin's Underground Lab]Another part of this location is now accessible.
[Duin's Underground Lab]Added a hiding room. (The Torture Chamber)
简体中文
##########Content################
【图块】杜因的实验室图块扩展。
【杜因的地下实验室】该区域的更多部分开放。
【杜因的地下实验室】加入了一个隐藏房间。（酷刑室）
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/41863931
https://pastelink.net/seki8c76
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update