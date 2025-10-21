 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20483413 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updated internal video encoding. You can now choose different compressions
for smaller video size
- VEO 3.1 support + new example project
- Redo can now recover deleted items, that undo might have done
- Add the advanced version of halloween video as tutorial
- Fix manipulation of very small items: now you can move them
without extending them first
- Due to OneDrive etc syncing, settings and other data localition has changed
resulting in settings reset (does not apply to 3rd party services keys)
- Fix potential hang when starting to render
- Limit concurrency of video caching when opening archieved project

