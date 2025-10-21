- Updated internal video encoding. You can now choose different compressions
for smaller video size
- VEO 3.1 support + new example project
- Redo can now recover deleted items, that undo might have done
- Add the advanced version of halloween video as tutorial
- Fix manipulation of very small items: now you can move them
without extending them first
- Due to OneDrive etc syncing, settings and other data localition has changed
resulting in settings reset (does not apply to 3rd party services keys)
- Fix potential hang when starting to render
- Limit concurrency of video caching when opening archieved project
v1.3.42
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update