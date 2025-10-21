- Updated internal video encoding. You can now choose different compressions

for smaller video size

- VEO 3.1 support + new example project

- Redo can now recover deleted items, that undo might have done

- Add the advanced version of halloween video as tutorial

- Fix manipulation of very small items: now you can move them

without extending them first

- Due to OneDrive etc syncing, settings and other data localition has changed

resulting in settings reset (does not apply to 3rd party services keys)

- Fix potential hang when starting to render

- Limit concurrency of video caching when opening archieved project