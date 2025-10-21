Hi everyone!

I've expanded upon the previous update that allowed for losing limbs. Zombies can now lose arms, legs, even their head!

Not only does this mean things are visually a lot more interesting, it has also changed how the zombies work when wounded. Zombies will be 25% slower per removed leg, with them crawling on the ground when they have lost both. Losing arms lowers the chance of a zombie melee attack hitting by 30% for one missing arm and 60% for two missing arms.

Losing the head results in instant death. There is a 10% chance that a hit will be a head shot, a 40% chance that a hit will be for one of the limbs, and 50% chance that the torso will be hit, causing no limb loss.

At the moment only zombies are capable of losing limbs, but I definitely want to expand this into the survivor side as well when they lose limbs via being eaten, shot, etc. It will take a while for me to adapt the complex survivor AI to deal with situations without limbs so that will be in a future update.

I've also added an AI change in this update. In many sims there have been a lot of people trapped at the police station attempting to get inside while people inside are attempting to be evacuated:

This AI has now been changed so that survivors that have been told to evacuate will stop evacuating if the building has been made safe. This really helps clear up these traffic jams so that people can better get where they are supposed to be.

Thanks for playing as always and see you in the next update!