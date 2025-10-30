Hey players,

Update 1.40.13 has just spawned on your headsets, bringing Andrew Gold’s “Spooky Scary Skeletons” – Undead Tombstone Remix (Extended) to the Shock Drops section!

You can also look forward to an updated, spooky-themed environment packed with jack-o’-lanterns and a mysterious manor to set a proper Halloween mood.

This update focuses on Level Editor fixes – check out the full release notes below.



Enjoy Halloween and see you on the leaderboards!

RELEASE NOTES:

- Added: Halloween Drop “Spooky Scary Skeletons" – Undead Tombstone Remix (Extended Remix) by Andrew Gold

- Added: Spoooky environment



Level Editor:

- Fixed: The player is unable to test a Custom Beatmap in FPFC Test Mode after re-checking the FPFC box in the Beatmap Editor

- Fixed: The 'Page 1' and 'Page 2' buttons are not functional when using the 'Lights V2' tab

- Fixed: The user cannot exit a beatmap after changing the song file for a custom song on the Level Editor