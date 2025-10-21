This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Great news, everyone! The Update 17 Test Branch is officially public and ready

for testing! This is your critical opportunity to try out some major

improvements—most notably the new Steam P2P Networking—before the full U17

launch in just a few days.





🚧How to Access Test Branch





Right-click the game in your Steam Library.

Select "Properties..."

Navigate to the "Betas" tab.

Select the "update17-test" (or similar option) from the dropdown menu.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Focus: Steam P2P Networking



After many player requests, we are testing a new Steam Peer 2 Peer (P2P) networking system to compare it against the current server-based solution, which includes improved prediction logic.



We have been seeing good results internally, but now we need your real-world data.



We are especially eager to get feedback from players who have historically had

issues with disconnects or connection stability on the dedicated server

system. Please let us know how the P2P based networking works for you!



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Also Available for Testing:



Attachments V3 & Synergy Items:

Give the new Attachment system a thorough test run and report back on functionality and balancing. Attachments Version 3 does a major shake-up on the upgrade system, but it's hard to explain, it's best to try it yourself!

Streamlined Menu Progression

The buildings are now unlocked from the start and things have been made easier to understand, check it out!

U17 is coming soon!



Full Update 17 is only days away, so we need your help now!



Please focus your feedback on two key areas: Networking stability

(especially for P2P) and general Balancing (including the newAttachments V3).

See you soon!