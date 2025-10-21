Optimisation & Cleanup
Performed general project cleanup and optimisation to improve stability and performance.
Replaced all instances of the Poppins font across the project for a more unified and consistent presentation.
Case Board Improvements
Fixed a bug where the Case Board UI wouldn’t appear automatically after completing the password minigame.
Updated the post-it note yellow to appear more natural and realistic.
Updated the arrow icon used to collapse and reopen Case Board directories.
Added a new animation to the arrow icon — it now flips direction to visually indicate whether directories are open or closed.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a small collision issue that was blocking the player near the club entrance.
Fixed a bug where the player couldn’t run after entering the club.
