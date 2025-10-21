 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20483218 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimisation & Cleanup

  • Performed general project cleanup and optimisation to improve stability and performance.

  • Replaced all instances of the Poppins font across the project for a more unified and consistent presentation.

Case Board Improvements

  • Fixed a bug where the Case Board UI wouldn’t appear automatically after completing the password minigame.

  • Updated the post-it note yellow to appear more natural and realistic.

  • Updated the arrow icon used to collapse and reopen Case Board directories.

  • Added a new animation to the arrow icon — it now flips direction to visually indicate whether directories are open or closed.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a small collision issue that was blocking the player near the club entrance.

  • Fixed a bug where the player couldn’t run after entering the club.

Changed files in this update

