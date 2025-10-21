Haunted Harvest Seasonal Event!

Thank you so much for your support and patience with our game development! We're back strong with a brand new in-game event to get you back into the swing of Skystead Ranch, which includes new decorations, new buildable items, a new spooky Skylet, and even a brand-new mini-game!

As the new Halloween Ferry pulls up to the Event Pier on your Ranch, all of the spectral wisps escape from their containers onboard! It's your task to find them and bring them back to the ferry. Doing so will reward you with brand new Haunted Harvest items to build on your island! There's only one problem: the wisps can't be seen fully with the naked eye, so pull out your camera and get snapping photos to make them stick to you!

Building the new Haunted Harvest items may even attract a new, rare skylet to your ranch for Spook to befriend.



This Haunted Harvest Event will normally run alongside the events in our our games, with a start date of the 11th of October and ending on the 31st of October - however, since we are a little bit late this year, we have extended this event to run until the 7th of November, giving you an extra week of Halloween to find and unlock all the new items!

Why no Updates since April?

To be fully transparent, our Indie Games Studio ran into some big financial issues that we didn't foresee. As a direct result of this, we very sadly had to downsize our dev team. Part of this downsizing meant losing Laura, our amazing 3D artist who made most of the assets for Skystead Ranch. The joy she brought to the office is missed, along with the efficient production of new assets and art for Skystead Ranch.

With no publishers or other new large financial backers, we ultimately decided to take a break from developing Skystead Ranch in order to focus on other projects to increase the revenue streams for our studio. We have developed a sequel to our most popular game Coloring Pixels, Coloring Voxels, which is now fully released and helping get us back on our feet.

With this tied away, our studio is gradually getting back to a stable position, and we once again have time and resources to direct towards you and Skystead Ranch! So thank you once again for your patience. We're back and here to provide the best Ranching experience possible!

The Future

As of this month, the team is finally back to making progress with Skystead Ranch, starting with the Halloween update today. We're catching up and filling in the gaps for Skystead Ranch.



We will be running at a slightly slower pace than we were at the start of the year due to being a smaller team, but we already have about most of the decorations needed for the Beach Island update, along with most, if not all, of the aquatic and sandy Skylets that will come with that beach update.

Patch Notes v.1.2.7

New Features

Halloween “Haunted Harvest” Update! – Assuming you have the Seasonal Effects setting enabled (which is default), you will be greeted with the biggest atmosphere shift we have yet to take with Skystead Ranch. Enjoy new decorations, atmospheric settings, and the main menu. The best way to enjoy the event is to build the Event Pier, which will cause the Haunted Harvest Ferry to dock at your Skystead! Capture Wisps with your camera and take them to the boat to unlock four more buildables. Try placing these buildables to attract the new Fang Skylet! New Haunted Harvest decorations Fang Skylet (including accompanying achievement) Four new buildable items to unlock



Bug Fixes and Misc