We are excited to announce the Closed Beta for Half-Life Legacy on Steam.

This beta is essential for Legacy's Steam release. Selected players who apply will be granted access via a Beta CD Key, which can be redeemed and activated via Steam; testing spaces are limited, so join early if you'd like to be involved.

HOW TO JOIN

To apply for access, join our official Discord server and follow the instructions in the channel named "closedbeta-apply".

WHAT'S NEW IN 1.5 - STEAM RELEASE UPDATE

We've put an abundantly heavy focus on Steamworks features in Half-Life Legacy 1.5. Our closed beta allows a large volume of players to test that all the achievements, stats, and other features work properly, before we release.

Steam Achievements

Steam Workshop

Mod Tools (from Aura SDK )

VGUI2 implementation + a new Server Browser

Steam Rich Presence

"German mode"

Fixed Z-fighting issues etc in the campaign levels

Autojump is no longer forced on, with a new command to toggle it

Higher-res textures from HL: Day One

WHY A CLOSED BETA?

To keep testing focused, all participants agree to a short set of testing terms which are nothing heavy or complicated, but just a few rules to ensure fair play, respectful feedback, and a consistent experience across testers. These also help prevent unfinished content from being shared or misinterpreted ahead of our full release. Before diving in you'll be given a moment to review these terms.

GIVE US YOUR FEEDBACK

Once you're in, you'll see dedicated channels on the Discord Server which are available for bug reports, suggestions, and gameplay discussion. We're looking for all kinds of feedback, big or small, so don't feel you have to hold back.

So, what are you waiting for? Apply NOW! Join The Phoenix Project Community

Until next time...

Sabian

Lead developer @ TPPS

2025-10-21