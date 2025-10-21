 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20483102 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues with stair collision in some areas.
  • Added a customization user setting for camera position; players can now change the default camera position between over-the-shoulder (left), over-the-shoulder (right - default), or centered. The new option can be accessed from the gameplay settings menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3970161
