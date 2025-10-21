🛠️ Improvements

Season mode added: a new gameplay mode that resets every 30 days. The idea is to allow more experiments and content updates beyond the endless save, along with competitive rankings.

Ranking system added (still in testing): You can now view the Top 10 Global players (based on a formula with weighted values for item types and rarities), and the Top 10 Gold per Hour players — exclusive to Season mode.

Windows wallpaper updated.