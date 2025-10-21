 Skip to content
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20482991 Edited 21 October 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Improvements

  • Season mode added: a new gameplay mode that resets every 30 days. The idea is to allow more experiments and content updates beyond the endless save, along with competitive rankings.

  • Ranking system added (still in testing): You can now view the Top 10 Global players (based on a formula with weighted values for item types and rarities), and the Top 10 Gold per Hour players — exclusive to Season mode.

  • Windows wallpaper updated.

  • Some planned upgrades were removed or postponed for now.

⚖️ Balancing

  • Warranty base price increased: from 30 to 135 (⬆ 350%)

  • Video base price increased: from 90 to 360 (⬆ 300%)

  • "Sloth" debuff percentage reduced by 50%

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3588632
