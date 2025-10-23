Ho there, Brinehunters!

We wanted to let you know that we’re got a hotfix plunging down towards the Abyss as we speak - bringing some needed balancing and bug fixes to the Abyssus 1.1 release. We once again thank you for your incredible support, and for all of the feedback you’ve been sending in.

We’ve four main elements for this hotfix, to help you navigate your way through the Briney depths:

Fixed a crash related to Enemy navigation

Added an “I’m Stuck” button to help you get out of places a Brinehunter should never have gotten into (though this won’t be available during Boss fights)

Fixed a potential softlock where Brinehunters could encounter rooms which don’t recognise completion

Fixed a bug where players’ maximum speed was capped incorrectly (it is now capped at 300% and not the previous 2,500%)

We continue to monitor gameplay closely and will continue to fine tune the darkest depths based on your feedback. Please do head down to the briney depths and let us know how these balances feel, and send a telegram with your thoughts via Discord or our social media spaces.

The quest for Brine and Glory continues!

Drop your thoughts on our Discord or community channels.



— The DoubleMoose Team





Play Abyssus now!



