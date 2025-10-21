Hey fellow socks!
What a year of socks and chaos!
Since launch, Guilty as Sock! has grown fast, and aggressively:
4 new courtrooms added (Lights, Camera, Trial! / Black Flag Trial / Final Exam Trial / Witch Trial)
A mountain of cosmetics (we lost count around the pirate wigs)
New Vote Kick system, for legally removing trolls mid-trial
Lobby Tags & Filters, find your kind of courtroom
Improved Asian language display, smoother experience for Asian players
🕯️🧦 The Sockrificial Trial (Update 1.5.0)
Things are about to get spooky in the courtroom... and we’re not just talking about your arguments.
🏛️ New Courtroom: Witch Trial
The Witch Trial courtroom is available right now! A haunted chamber of justice complete with candlelight, magical symbols, and suspiciously creaky wooden floors.
Wooden beams, magical symbols, flickering torches... it's the perfect place to sentence a ghost or cross-examine a vampire.
🧟 Halloween-Themed Cosmetics
This drop will include a full set of eerie, fun, and ridiculous looks for your sock:
4 Costumes: A mad scientist, a witch, a warlock, and a pumpkin-headed Halloween suit
4 Hats: Witches, pumpkins, and mysterious headwear
4 Eyes: Satanic, glowing, starry, or blank and soulless. Take your pick!
3 Accessories: The perfect finishing spooky touches
4 Sock Patterns: Vintage Halloween vibes for your sockself
🔮 Looking Ahead…
Once Halloween passes, we’re not slowing down. Get ready for a special end-of-year update, packed not only with new cosmetics and a new courtroom... but also new gameplay content.
⚖️ 2 New Roles Appear!
One of the most requested additions is coming: 2 new playable roles to shake up the courtroom flow.
🏛️ Ho-ho-ho! Another Courtroom!
What’s a courtroom drama without new scenery? An eighth map is in the works!
🌍 Localization Incoming
We're working to bring full localization to the following languages:
🇨🇳 Simplified Chinese
🇨🇳 Traditional Chinese
🇯🇵 Japanese
🇰🇷 Korean
🇷🇺 Russian
🇧🇷 Portuguese
You’ve asked for it, we’re doing it!
🧪 We’ll reveal more in the following weeks so stay tuned! 🧦🎃
Changed files in this update