21 October 2025 Build 20482853 Edited 22 October 2025 – 09:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Check devlog video

Hey fellow socks!

What a year of socks and chaos!

Since launch, Guilty as Sock! has grown fast, and aggressively:

  • 4 new courtrooms added (Lights, Camera, Trial! / Black Flag Trial / Final Exam Trial / Witch Trial)

  • A mountain of cosmetics (we lost count around the pirate wigs)

  • New Vote Kick system, for legally removing trolls mid-trial

  • Lobby Tags & Filters, find your kind of courtroom

  • Improved Asian language display, smoother experience for Asian players


🕯️🧦 The Sockrificial Trial (Update 1.5.0)

Things are about to get spooky in the courtroom... and we’re not just talking about your arguments.

🏛️ New Courtroom: Witch Trial

  • The Witch Trial courtroom is available right now! A haunted chamber of justice complete with candlelight, magical symbols, and suspiciously creaky wooden floors.

  • Wooden beams, magical symbols, flickering torches... it's the perfect place to sentence a ghost or cross-examine a vampire.

🧟 Halloween-Themed Cosmetics

This drop will include a full set of eerie, fun, and ridiculous looks for your sock:

  • 4 Costumes: A mad scientist, a witch, a warlock, and a pumpkin-headed Halloween suit

  • 4 Hats: Witches, pumpkins, and mysterious headwear

  • 4 Eyes: Satanic, glowing, starry, or blank and soulless. Take your pick!

  • 3 Accessories: The perfect finishing spooky touches

  • 4 Sock Patterns: Vintage Halloween vibes for your sockself


🔮 Looking Ahead…

Once Halloween passes, we’re not slowing down. Get ready for a special end-of-year update, packed not only with new cosmetics and a new courtroom... but also new gameplay content.

⚖️ 2 New Roles Appear!

One of the most requested additions is coming: 2 new playable roles to shake up the courtroom flow.


🏛️ Ho-ho-ho! Another Courtroom!

What’s a courtroom drama without new scenery? An eighth map is in the works!


🌍 Localization Incoming

We're working to bring full localization to the following languages:

  • 🇨🇳 Simplified Chinese

  • 🇨🇳 Traditional Chinese

  • 🇯🇵 Japanese

  • 🇰🇷 Korean

  • 🇷🇺 Russian

  • 🇧🇷 Portuguese

You’ve asked for it, we’re doing it!


🧪 We’ll reveal more in the following weeks so stay tuned! 🧦🎃

