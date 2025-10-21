Check devlog video

Hey fellow socks!

What a year of socks and chaos!

Since launch, Guilty as Sock! has grown fast, and aggressively:

4 new courtrooms added (Lights, Camera, Trial! / Black Flag Trial / Final Exam Trial / Witch Trial)

A mountain of cosmetics (we lost count around the pirate wigs)

New Vote Kick system , for legally removing trolls mid-trial

Lobby Tags & Filters , find your kind of courtroom

Improved Asian language display, smoother experience for Asian players





🕯️🧦 The Sockrificial Trial (Update 1.5.0)

Things are about to get spooky in the courtroom... and we’re not just talking about your arguments.





🏛️ New Courtroom: Witch Trial

The Witch Trial courtroom is available right now ! A haunted chamber of justice complete with candlelight, magical symbols, and suspiciously creaky wooden floors.

Wooden beams, magical symbols, flickering torches... it's the perfect place to sentence a ghost or cross-examine a vampire.





🧟 Halloween-Themed Cosmetics

This drop will include a full set of eerie, fun, and ridiculous looks for your sock:

4 Costumes : A mad scientist, a witch, a warlock, and a pumpkin-headed Halloween suit

4 Hats : Witches, pumpkins, and mysterious headwear

4 Eyes : Satanic, glowing, starry, or blank and soulless. Take your pick!

3 Accessories : The perfect finishing spooky touches

4 Sock Patterns: Vintage Halloween vibes for your sockself





🔮 Looking Ahead…

Once Halloween passes, we’re not slowing down. Get ready for a special end-of-year update, packed not only with new cosmetics and a new courtroom... but also new gameplay content.





⚖️ 2 New Roles Appear!

One of the most requested additions is coming: 2 new playable roles to shake up the courtroom flow.





🏛️ Ho-ho-ho! Another Courtroom!

What’s a courtroom drama without new scenery? An eighth map is in the works!





🌍 Localization Incoming

We're working to bring full localization to the following languages:

🇨🇳 Simplified Chinese

🇨🇳 Traditional Chinese

🇯🇵 Japanese

🇰🇷 Korean

🇷🇺 Russian

🇧🇷 Portuguese

You’ve asked for it, we’re doing it!





🧪 We’ll reveal more in the following weeks so stay tuned! 🧦🎃