Update 4: Higher Gear for As We Descend is now live. This update has substantial content and system changes, so your current runs in progress will NOT be compatible with the new patch!



This update focuses on a combination of improving synergies, adjusting the challenge level of waves, and customization offered within each run. That means 30+ new cards, 80+ reworked cards, 20+ new perks, and 10+ new techs to try out. You'll also be able to view and collect all these things in your Codex, which registers cards, perks, and techs. Once you've won with a card in a run, it'll become mastered, adding an extra flair to that card in both future runs and in the Codex.



Additionally, Lantern cards can now be refined, improving their rarity and their effectiveness. This builds upon the Lantern replacement system from Update 3, which allows new Lantern cards to continually replace older ones. Lantern cards offered later in a run now have an increased chance of refined rarity to ensure that Lantern drafts remain compelling even late into a run.



Oh, and for those who are playing at higher Descension levels... there was a crucial bug fix on an issue that prevented minibosses and bosses from being as deadly as they should've been. This means greater Descension challenges await you at Descension I, V, and IX for those who dare. Word of warning: This is significantly more challenging than before, and not for the faint of heart.



Let us know here in the Steam discussion or in the official Discord if you are enjoying the patch.



Cheers,

Kev and the team at Box Dragon

[v.450032+]

Codex & Card Mastery

Codex sections for Techs and Perks are now available

Added Miracle cards and Consumables to the Codex under the special section

Unit cards are now sorted by rarity order

Lantern has new flavor text in the Codex

Can now directly quit out from the Unit page of the Codex

Cards can now be "Mastered" if you win a run with a card

Mastered Cards have additional visual flare

Revealing a name on a base card will now automatically reveal the name on the upgraded version of that card and vice versa

The Codex will now tell you where to find newly unlocked things; cards will play a transition (techs and perks will not yet!)

Fixed an issue where upgrade previews could show “this.LinkedUnit” in their description

Fixed an issue where previews could sometimes show card/icons from the wrong Origin

Rarity Refinement

Lantern Cards can now appear with rarity refinement

Rarity refinement increases the baseline stats of the card

Many Lantern cards have been adjusted to accommodate the new rarity refinement, especially their upgraded forms

Starter Unit

Immediate unit draft unlock condition modified

For each Origin, you immediately draft Starter units if you’ve retrieved the Fragmented Core for that Origin

After you’ve unlocked the Starter unit draft, you no longer begin with the Vanguard (Votive) / Ranger (Guild); instead, you draft two Starter units

Unit Drafts

Design notes: This patch contains significant card pool overhauls for nearly every unit that also tends to push the complexity level higher. Additionally, multiple starter unit drafts are now offered. To reign in excess complexity and “analysis paralysis” through these factors, the number of units offered in each unit draft is now reduced.

Number of units offered in each draft reduced from 3 to 2

Once a Unit has been offered in a draft, the chance that it’s offered again in the rest of the run is significantly reduced

Upon recruiting a unit, any cards with hidden names will now reveal their name

Fixed an issue where the tooltip on the compact cards could show “this.LinkedUnit”

Card Drafts

Cards now have an increased chance of being Mythion rarity (the longer you go without seeing a card of Mythion rarity)

Card drafts now have duplicate-protection (won't show you two of the same card option for two different units)

Added animations/FX for when a card is drafted, including a name reveal when applicable

City Forcefields

Design notes: City Forcefields are now more worthwhile to continue turning in, while also increasing the siege risk of any individual battle.

City Forcefield is no longer depleted when the Gate Lantern absorbs damage

Reactor Rod turn-ins Forcefield amount reduced from 20 to 10

All Events that add/modify Forcefield values have been adjusted accordingly

Healing

Design notes: Similar to the Forcefield adjustment, healing values have been boosted so that enemy attack power can be scaled accordingly. This should reduce the risk of going out on Expeditions slightly, while increasing the general danger of mini-boss and boss waves.

Units heal more quickly out-of-combat now

Innkeeper's Blessing has increased healing values

Using the Innkeeper yields increased healing

Rune Builds

Design notes: Rune builds that play around with Redraw/Reserve are a powerful archetype, however it can be a bit slow to get started before eventually becoming overwhelming. To boost this archetype while preventing it from bogging down later turns, Runes are now more plentiful but capped.

Rune values across many cards have generally been buffed this patch

Rune now has a max cap of 9

Siege Battles & (Lack of) Descension Scaling

Design notes: If you were the type of person to wonder why bosses and waves may have felt slightly easier than expected at higher descensions, look no further. There was in fact an issue where minibosses and bosses were not becoming deadlier or tougher at higher descensions. This has now been fixed, along with adding an additional tier of scaling at Descension IX (impossible bosses). There's additional notes further down below on specific changes to enemies.

Fixed a major bug where miniboss waves and bosses were not scaling properly with Descension modifiers; this means there are now proper difficulty ramp-ups for these waves at Descension I, V, and IX

At Descension I, all miniboss attack waves and bosses gain increased attack power

At Descension V, all miniboss attack waves gain increased defensive prowess

At Descension VIII, minibosses scale their attack power again

At Descension IX (Impossible Bosses), bosses scale their attack power and defense prowess again in addition to gaining new behaviors

City and Events

Market Plaza – Favor for turning in a Reactor Rod increased from 1 to 3

Shops Shopkeeper can now sell occasional rarity refinements Artisan can now sell rarity refinements

Reworked and reactivated various Market Events to work with new rarity refinement system Refinery (previously Declog) Lantern Dispersal Refinement Quandary (previously Size Quandary) Grid Overload

Other Event Changes Trade In yields slightly more Copper, and prefers picking infrequently played cards (to better match the description) Harsh Lesson prefers picking units that match the description Strange Growth now boosts maximum Forcefield as well Miasma Breach now boosts maximum Forcefield as well Wall Maintenance is no longer in the event pool

Workshop – “Level Up” The Mythion unit can now be upgraded multiple times before construction is finalized to increase its level, up to a maximum of level 3 This can be done by turning in Computation Chips and Artifact Fragments, which also grants you 2 Favor You can turn in Computation Chips and Artifact Fragments before beginning Mythion unit construction, which will improve any eventual Mythion unit you craft later in the run. Favor gain reduced from 4 to 2

Fixed an issue where you couldn't visit the Mycologist when few cycles remained

Full Changelist Below

Units and Cards

Upgrades now have a slightly different visual differentiator (previous Upgrade "crown" visual look has been exchanged to mean Mastery rather than upgrade status)

Updated the acquire card animation when teaching units new cards

[New] Unit: Orbwheel (Mythion) Can be built at the Workshop



Has 2 unique innates and 10 unique cards (depending on Origin)



Exosuit Reinforce art fixed to use art unique to the Exosuit



Lantern Flowstone buffed to apply Barrier equal to the Barrier on Lantern plus 3



Light Barrier+ reworked slightly



Flow Barrier+ reworked slightly



Shock Blast damage decreased slightly



Flow Barrier+ reworked slightly



Protectorate draw now requires Gate Bonus, can be upgraded to remove the Gate Bonus requirement



Power Shield+ buffed



Warped Light buffed



Kindle the Lamp+ reworked slightly



Caged Light+ reworked slightly



Core Cycler+ reworked slightly



Inner Radiance reworked slightly



Illuminate buffed, and Illuminate+ reworked slightly



Circulating Light+ reworked slightly



Divination uses reduced from 2(4) to 1, and Divination+ discounts the card's Favor cost by 1 (uses can be increased by refinement)



Seeker Beam reworked slightly (uses can be increased by refinement)



Divine Authority reworked slightly (uses can be increased by refinement)



Special Delivery reworked (uses can be increased by refinement)



Layered Defense+ reworked slightly



Prismatic Array+ reworked slightly



Lightning Rod now has limited uses 1 (can be increased by refinement)



Full Charge now has limited uses 2 (can be increased by refinement)



Quick Boost now has limited uses 1 (can be increased by refinement) and Rune gain increased from 1 to 1(2)



Catalyze now has limited uses 2 (can be increased by refinement)



Shelter changed to Guild only (can no longer be learned by Lantern Votive)



Lantern (Guild) can no longer learn Short Circuit



Lantern (Guild) now has an innate to describe its behavior (no gameplay change; this used to be described using the Researcher’s Blessing tech)



Aurora Beam now has new card art



Vanguard [New] Shield Slam (reworked)



[New] Overpower



[New] Bust Open



Rally reworked



Dash Attack buffed



Devastating Slash reworked



Cleave reworked slightly



Breaching Slash damage reduced from 11(15) to 10(14)



Can no longer learn Break Open or Counterhit



Number of Defend cards reduced from 2x to 1x when using the Vanguard: Guardsman modifier



Added an animation for the Vanguard auto-action when recovering from Exerted



Fixed an issue where Lunge and Defend showed Basic rarity rather than Starter rarity



Fixed an issue where the Guardsman modifier was swapping out the Reposition card rather than the Resolute modifier



Arbalist / Shock Trooper Arbalist starts with an additional Reposition



Arbalist can no longer learn Suppressive Fire or Giantslayer



Shock Trooper innate changed from Dead Shot to Suppressor



Shock Trooper can no longer learn Easy Trigger



[New] Strike True (Basic)



[New] Find Weakness (Rare)



Guided Shot damage decreased from 12 to 10, but draws cards if the weakpoint is destroyed



Pincushion buffed slightly



Locked and Loaded also draws 2 cards



Giantslayer bonus effect reworked slightly



Rapid Fire art swapped out



Fire Bolts, Target Fire, and Full Quiver all set to Votive exclusive (no gameplay change since these were only available to the Arbalist and not Shock Trooper; this will just clean up the entries in the Codex)



Dauntless Innate changed from Empowered Phalanx to Empowered Challenge



Base armor increased from 0 to 1



Dauntless starts with an additional Reposition



Can no longer learn Armored Warfare, Whistling Spear, Spear Point, or Piercing Thrust



[New] Core Seeker



[New] Weighted Spear



[New] Takedown



Impale buffed slightly



Barbed Javelin reworked slightly



Spiker Formation reworked slightly and renamed Spike Formation



Oath of Thorns reworked slightly



Thorn Skewer reworked slightly



War Spear reworked and upshifted from Common to Mythion



Javelin (Special Card) cost reduced from 1 to 0, and Damage and Rupture values reduced from 6 to 4



Puncture reworked



Spear Throw and Infinite Spears both set to Votive exclusive (no gameplay change since Dauntless is Votive exclusive)



Technician [New] Examine



Field Study improved from 1(2) to 2(3)



Set to Stun upshifted from Basic to Rare and effect increased from 2(3) to 3(4)



Bombardier / Demolisher [New] Dry Powder



[New] Dismantle



[New] Junk Barrage



[New] Opening Draw



Bombardier starts with an extra Signal Shot



Demolisher can no longer learn Incendiary Sweeper



Can no longer learn Powder Cannister, Cranked Up, Opening Salvo, or Ten-Ton Barrage



Fully Loaded reworked



Incendiary Sweeper buffed slightly



Shrapnel Blast buffed slightly



Short Fuse all buffed slightly



Field Ingenuity buffed slightly



Overdrive buffed slightly



Well-Greased Engine cost reduced and effect adjusted



Recoilless Cannon buffed and upshifted from Rare to Mythion



Recoil and Well-Greased Engine have new art



Forge Smith / Chemist [New] Hardened Plate (Forge Smith only)



[New] Chemical Fire (Chemist)



Forge Smith starts with a Reposition



Ember Smash reworked



Copper Cast cost reduced



Light the Fuse damage increased slightly



Sludge Hammer damage increased slightly



Smokescreen buffed slightly



Tar Bomb buffed slightly



Procession of Ash cost increased from 1(1) to 2(1), has a new {Formation Bonus} Reduce cost by 1, and Procession of Ash+ no longer has Retain; also fixed an issue where it affected the Forge Smith



Battle Forged reworked



Smolder reworked slightly



Tar Splatter reworked slightly



Tend the Hearth reworked slightly



Pyrolysis reworked slightly



Conflagration and Battle Forged set to Votive-only (Chemist can no longer learn)



Forge Smith can no longer learn Bestow Armor



Chemist can no longer learn Firestarter



Added a Fading keyword for Copper Cast and Hardened Plate



Knight / Custodian [New] To Battle!



Knight starts with an additional Heavy Slice



Critical Edge now has an additional effect, damage changed from 15(15) to 14(20), and cost changed from 3(2) to 3(3)



Can no longer learn Bellow



Tempered Steel reworked



Clobber has new(ish) art



Commander [New] Lead the Assault



[New] To Battle!



Can no longer learn Bellow or Frontline Leader



Chain Sword damage increased



Embolden reworked slightly



Field Promotion reworked slightly



Martial Mind upshifted from Basic to Rare



Tactical Move, Warcry, Field Promotion, Martial Mind, All-Out Attack, Chainsword, Commanding Presence, and Retake Control all set to Votive exclusive (no gameplay change since Commander is Votive exclusive)



Overseer/Dive Suit [New] Lifeline (Basic)



[New] Drill Through (Basic)



Overseer starts with an additional Assist



Dive Suit starts with an additional Fusion Strike



Ballast Shot upgrade no longer decreases cost, but increases damage instead



Pressure Release damage increased from 5(7) per 5 to 8(11) per 5



Lateral Barrier cost reduced from 2 to 1



Harpoon upshifted from Rare to Mythion



Can now learn Nerves of Steel



Can no longer learn Impact Drill or Air Cannister



Overseer has new flavor text



Zealot / Surgeon Sadism Bonus now triggers on enemies with 3+ different debuffs (to make it easier to track); cards adjusted accordingly



Zealot can no longer learn Bloodletting



[New] Cross Contamination (Surgeon only)



Surgeon innate changed from Bloody Blade to Laced Scalpel



Surgeon can no longer learn Shock Infusion, Ambush, Execute, Cheap Shot, and Exsanguinate



Blood Poisoning buffed



Sinister Plot reworked (and also fixed an issue where Sinister Plot+ did not match the effect of its unupgraded form) and marked as Votive-only (no gameplay change, Surgeon could not learn it previously)



Pursuit reworked slightly



Bloodletting reworked slightly



Fixed bug where Empowered Slicer wouldn't work against weakpoints sometimes even if the enemy was affected by Fixation



Wayfinder Empowered Bonus now triggers for total Empowered among all friendlies (and not just Wayfinder); cards adjusted accordingly



[New] Psyche Harvest (Basic)



[New] Interference (Neutral, Basic)



[New] Precognition (Neutral, Rare)



[New] Upheaval (Mythion)



Channel reworked



Riptide reworked



Tracer Line improved from 1(2) to 2(3) Empowered stacks



Repeater Beam damage reduced from 4(6) to 3(5) per hit



Future Sight cost readjusted to use Favor



Psionic Blast reworked



Impulse Wave reworked



Fluid Mind reworked



Jumpstart upshifted and Empowered stacks increased from 3 to 4



Atomic Disruption reworked



Siphon Strike reworked



Growing Barrier reworked slightly



Can no longer learn Copper Infusion, Pulse Cannon, Revelator, or Prescience



Navigator [New] Psionic Disruption (Basic)



[New] Flooded Memories (Basic)



[New] Interference (Neutral, Basic)



[New] Precognition (Neutral, Rare)



X Ray slightly reworked



Brainstorm slightly reworked



Psionic Disruption reworked



High Tide and Stasis Ward have new card art



Can no longer learn Prescience or Copper Infusion



Fixed an issue where X Ray couldn't be learned



Electrocannon [New] Packed Bags



Voltmeter reworked



Erratic Arc reworked



Flow Reserve buffed



Can now learn Shock Bomb



Can no longer learn Short Fuse



Lancer Fixed an issue where Exertion Bonus wouldn't count units that were affected by Recoilless



Fixed bug where the active Exertion bonus icon had incorrect transparency



Cataphract [New] Coursing Lance



[New] Awestruck



Shock Lance reworked slightly



Flanking Strike and Blitz no longer show up in the Codex for Cataphract (no gameplay change, they were already unlearnable)



Purifier / Docent [New] Intangible Virtue (Purifier only)



[New] Extol



[New] Procession



[New] Ephemera (Unique Affliction)



Penitence reworked slightly



Shimmer reworked slightly



Healing Surge reworked slightly and upshifted from Rare to Mythion



Cleanse reworked slightly and now has distinct art from Purge



Purifier has new flavor text



Fire Maiden / Bell Maiden [New] Bell Ringer (Rare)



[New] Deflecting Stroke (Rare, Fire Maiden only)



Lantern Keeper changed to Neutral (can now be learned by Bell Maiden)



Can no longer learn Accelerate



Fire Maiden can no longer learn Blast Wave



Scouring Light no longer shows up in the Codex for Bell Maiden (no gameplay change, was already unlearnable)



Ascetic / Herald [New] Storm Signal (Herald only)



[New] Crackling Might (Herald only)



[New] Tempest (Herald only)



[New] Shock Infusion (Herald only)



Jolt reworked slightly



Potential Energy upshifted from Starter to Rare and buffed



Rising Uppercut upshifted from Rare to Mythion



Can no longer learn Brick Break, Blast Barrier or Sunder



Herald can no longer learn Five Point Strike (since it's set to Votive only)



Herald can now learn Unbreakable, Solemnity, and Short Circuit



Shatter now uses Blast Barrier art



Inner Might now uses Shatter art



Quarter Circle, Reckless Strike, Low Strong, and Battle Focus set to Votive-only (no gameplay change since only Ascetic could learn these)



Fixed an issue where Potential Energy couldn't be upgraded



Fixed an issue where Inner Might couldn't be upgraded



Ranger Pointblank Fire, Snipe, Gun Down, and Markerlight all set to Guild exclusive (no gameplay change since Ranger is Guild exclusive)



Gun Down also draws a card when its bonus is triggered



Tracer Round inflicts Marked 1(2) instead of Draw 2(3)



Snipe damage increased from 10 to 13



Multiclass [New] Quick Thinking – Learnable by all Guild units



Solid Footing cost reduced from 1(0) to 0, Redraw increased from 1 to 1(2), has new card art and is set to Votive exclusive (no gameplay change since Solid Footing was only learnable by Votive units)



Quick Blade buffed



Dust Bomb now has limited uses 2(3)



Fire Bomb now has limited uses 2(3)



Shock Bomb now has limited uses 2(3)



Shock Round bonus effect slightly reworded (no gameplay change)



Rupture description simplified (no gameplay change)



Perks & Techs

Perks [New] Oathsworn (Votive only) - Reworked and brought back



[New] Trailblazer (Votive only)



[New] Vengeance (Votive only)



[New] Molten Fury (Votive only)



[New] Deliberation (Guild only)



[New] Stashed Portal (Guild only)



[New] Enlightened



[New] Resistance



[New] Cranking Device



[New] Steady Hand (Arbalist only)



[New] Lightning Blitz (Shock Trooper only)



[New] Bladed Cloak (Zealot only)



[New] Visceral Study (Surgeon only)



[New] Pristine Artifact (Special Votive only)



[New] Servitor Arm (Special Guild only)



[New] Mythion Gauntlet (Special)



[New] Mythion Bearings (Special)



[New] Durable Plating (Special)



[New] Command Vehicle (Special)



[New] Broadcast Relay (Special)



Sword and Board, and Premeditation are now Votive exclusive



Undulating Barrier and Absorbent Mass are now Guild exclusive



Fleetfoot is now limited to Armor classes



Suppressor is no longer learnable (due to being reworked into a Shock Trooper innate)



Flanker, Magnetic, Fleetfoot, Vengeful, Brawny, Laden Magazine, Crossbow Crank, and Violent Entry are no longer learnable



Quick Guard now also grants +1 Armor



Windrunner draw increased from 2 to 3



Empowered Juggernaut, Empowered Lance, Storm Blade, Static Shock, and Heavy Metal now have new icons



Javelineer and Spearmaker now marked as Votive exclusive (no gameplay change since Dauntless was Votive-only)



Fixed a bug where Heroic could trigger from non-targeted cards



Fixed a bug where Perk order would arbitrarily shift around



Techs [New] Darkened Scope (Artifact)



[New] Petrified Moth (Artifact)



[New] Pale Reflector (Artifact)



[New] Blunted Blade (Artifact)



[New] Shade Refiner (Artifact)



[New] Essence Bolas (Votive-only Artifact)



[New] Capsizing Counterpart (Votive-only Artifact)



[New] Photon Clasp (Guild-only Artifact)



[New] Folded Passage (Guild-only Artifact)



[New] Holo Caster (Guild-only Artifact)



[New] Seeing Stone (Guild-only Artifact)



[New] Particle Lure (Guild-only Artifact)



[New] Grand Calibrator (Guild-only Boss)



[New] Accumulator (Guild-only Boss)



Vulnerability Seeker replaced with Vulnerability Exploiter



One Finger Discount renamed Coinage of Plenty



Imprisoning Keep can no longer Exert the Lantern (to match its description)



Imprisoning Keep, Blazing Effigy, Gushing Poppet, Soma Tablets, Everlasting Resolve, and Shock Absorber are now Votive-only



All Origin-specific techs now show up at a higher frequency than neutral techs



Researcher's Blessing description changed to describe the alternate Draft behavior (gameplay remains the same)



Enemy Adjustments

Enemies now gain increased Stagger Resist after being Staggered based on how early you got the Stagger; generally this will even out the number of Staggers you can trigger in a long fight by preventing a string of early staggers

Crushed Barrier debuff replaced with new Guardbreak debuff that also zeroes out Armor

Thrasher Raging Thrasher effect reworked into Battering Thrasher



Hunting Horn damage decreased



(Descension V) Afflicts greater amounts of Pheromones



Siege Spire Chimney weakpoint health increased from 8 to 10



Spew Gunk intent Gunk count decreased from 3 to 2 (but increased by +2 at Descension V)



(Descension I) Base attack power increased



(Descension V) Splinter Strike applies extra stacks of Attack Bonus



Bane Piper (Descension I) Sundering Song siege damage scales faster from Fool’s Worship



(Descension v) Immediately afflicts Dread x2



Behemoth Base attack power increased



(Descension IX) Earthquake and Upheaval apply an extra stack of Exerted



(Dire Afflictions) Fixed an issue where Aftershock wouldn't upgrade into Aftershock+



Plague Soldier Weakpoint health adjusted; Scouter health increased and Stabilizer health decreased



Base attack power increased



(Descension IX) Wheeze and Undying Spite scale more quickly with Wrath



Dire Vermin Leap damage slightly increased



Kraken Base health increased



Capsize Beam siege damage increased



Fathom Tide also applies barrier



Fixed an issue where Struggle would return to Deck when Redrawn/Reserved



Molter King Base health slightly increased



Abomination Base attack power increased



Mass Slime no longer causes Withered; instead, it applies Guardbreak



Fixed an issue where Slime Quake and Slime Barrage didn't apply Exerted



Nemesis (Descension IX) Starting Psychic Drain stacks reduced from 7 → 5



(Descension IX) Bane Surge: Attack Bonus stacks increased from 2 → 3



Molter Matriarch Base health decreased



Base attack power increased



Capture intent now also deals Siege damage to better threaten checkmate



(Descension IX) Development scales Attack Power faster



Dire Vermin Base health increased slightly and visual size increased slightly



Stab applies Guardbreak



Vermin Vomit now applies Plague rather than afflicting Gunk



Afflicts Gunk when recovering



Warlock Queen Glamour: Exerted stacks reduced from 2 → 1, but now dispels all units of buffs (Descension IX increases the Exerted stacks by +2)



Poisoned Chalice: Attack Power increased from 0.5x → 0.67x (12 → 16), Plague exchanged for Devouring Swarm and stacks reduced from 0.5x → 0.33x (12 → 8)



Genesis Agonizing Howl: Debuff values reduced from 4 → 3 (Descension IX increases the debuff stacks by +2)



(Descension IX) Charging Up: Attack Bonus stacks increased from 5 → 10



Vault Configuration

[New] Guild Gear: V – Unlocks an alternate starter perk for the Custodian, Cataphract, and Shock Trooper.

[New] Ranger: Guerilla – Unlocks an alternate starter config for the Ranger.

Dire Afflictions unlock threshold reduced from 13 Afflictions to 9 Afflictions; Dire Afflictions also affects Dread from Descension IV and afflictions you generate (i.e. Erosion & Ephemera)

Reworked and reworded the Lantern: Torchbearer modifier to being unlocked by swapping out cards on the Lantern, and Empowered Flame now applies Fiery Weapon 1 rather than Burning Weapon

Tooltips are now more concise; full information can still be found by right-clicking on a modifier

Modifiers where unlock is in-progress will no longer show what they will unlock

Changed the Guild unlock animation slightly to make it clearer

Fixed bug with the unlock condition for Lantern: Torchbearer not counting Lantern starter card swap events

Fixed the description on the Lantern: Flowstone modifier to reflect the actual behavior of card swap

Fixed the description on the Descension VII modifier to include the note about Artifact Fragments requirement for unlocking new tech increasing from 2 to 3

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed bug where Gunk could trigger an ignore affliction tutorial

Fixed bug where upgrade previews could rapidly flicker

Fixed bug where upgrading a card would swap around its position in the learned card list

Fixed an issue where Miasma and Aftershock didn't have SFX

Effects that describe a number and higher now uniformly use the notation "X+" where X is the number

Fixed an issue where values that were modified were not properly highlighted in descriptions

When taking damage, the Dauntless and the Lancer are actionable slightly sooner from their take damage animation

Fixed an issue where you would not get a revenge battle if all your units were killed while retreating

Fixed bug where going on another Expedition at a location where you previously retreated would fail to generate Lantern cards for the battle

Fixed bug where a 2 unit limit battle could appear adjacent to the City when the player was starting with only a single unit

Fixed bug where an event panel could appear for a few frames and then vanish after taking rewards from various city locations

