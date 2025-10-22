Hello Neighbours!



As part of the Hallowtide update we have some changes coming your way!





Additions and Changes:

Changed Linux & Steam Deck graphics API to OpenGL to improve stability.

Improved squishing of decorative island foliage around houses.

Hidden items in the shop are now marked with a question mark.

Players can now see how many chests they have on their islands while hovering over the keys in the shop.

Players can now pick up stellars while any UI is opened (besides Photo mode).

The maximum number of tiles has been increased from 99 to 999.

Neighbours will now prioritise their unsatisfied traits more.

Introduced a new feature: The Obbler. You can use The Obblers gravitational pull to easily and quickly clean up your islands! You will unlock The Obbler once you finish the game.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused frequent crashes on Steam Deck.

Fixed a bug that caused islands to fail to load.

Fixed a bug that could cause the game to freeze if two tutorials were shown at the same time.

Fixed a bug that caused Neighbours to not prioritise interactions that were blocked by chairs.

Fixed instances of a bug that caused Neighbours to get stuck in certain walls.

Fixed a bug that caused Neighbours to look at others while being evicted.

Fixed a bug that caused the owned amount to not refresh after buying an item.

Fixed a bug that caused items to not rotate properly in the shop view.

Fixed a graphical bug that caused certain objects to appear black when shadow quality was set to Off.

Fixed a bug that caused items to appear in faulty colors in the shop.

Fixed a geometry issue that could cause discarded items to get stuck.

Fixed a bug that caused lightning effects to linger.

Fixed a bug that prevented neighbours from crossing certain bridges in certain locations.

Fixed a bug that caused some items to be uninteractable.