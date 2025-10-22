 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20482647 Edited 22 October 2025 – 13:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Neighbours!

As part of the Hallowtide update we have some changes coming your way!



Additions and Changes:

  • Introduced a new feature: The Obbler. You can use The Obblers gravitational pull to easily and quickly clean up your islands! You will unlock The Obbler once you finish the game.

  • Added 6 new Rare Neighbours!

  • Neighbours will now prioritise their unsatisfied traits more.

  • The maximum number of tiles has been increased from 99 to 999.

  • Players can now pick up stellars while any UI is opened (besides Photo mode).

  • Players can now see how many chests they have on their islands while hovering over the keys in the shop.

  • Hidden items in the shop are now marked with a question mark.

  • Improved precision when selecting items.

  • Improved precision when placing items.

  • Improved placement & chain placement for wall decors.

  • Improved squishing of decorative island foliage around houses.

  • Changed Linux & Steam Deck graphics API to OpenGL to improve stability.


Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused frequent crashes on Steam Deck.

  • Fixed a bug that caused islands to fail to load.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the game to freeze if two tutorials were shown at the same time.

  • Fixed a bug that caused Neighbours to not prioritise interactions that were blocked by chairs.

  • Fixed instances of a bug that caused Neighbours to get stuck in certain walls.

  • Fixed a bug that caused Neighbours to look at others while being evicted.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the owned amount to not refresh after buying an item.

  • Fixed a bug that caused items to not rotate properly in the shop view.

  • Fixed a graphical bug that caused certain objects to appear black when shadow quality was set to Off.

  • Fixed a bug that caused items to appear in faulty colors in the shop.

  • Fixed a geometry issue that could cause discarded items to get stuck.

  • Fixed a bug that caused lightning effects to linger.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented neighbours from crossing certain bridges in certain locations.

  • Fixed a bug that caused some items to be uninteractable.

  • Added some missing texts in specific languages.

That's it for now,

Happy decorating!

/Arvid and the Twinkleby team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3362961
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3362962
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3362963
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3362964
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link