We uploaded a new test version to the “alpha” branch on Steam. That means you can already try and test new features of the upcoming Major Update 2!

Test these new features:

Female NPCs

Health System for NPCs

Injury, Recovery & Aid Tasks

Hospital Props

This test build release is an EXPERIMENTAL version. We continue to work on the update before we release it to everyone.

All issues related to this version should be reported in the designated Discord channel #⁠bugs-testingbranch – ideally with save files attached.

You can also use the in-game feedback tool; we see the version number in the feedback entries. But if you have a bigger, weirder issue, it often helps when you provide us your affected save file. For that, the easiest way would be for you to join the Discord and share the file there with us.

We are not just looking for bugs. It would also be great to hear your feedback about the gameplay and balancing of the new features.



How to get the test version:

Go to your Steam library.

Right-click Ground of Aces in your list of games and select “Properties…” in the drop-down menu.

Go to “Betas” in the list on the left side.

In the “Beta Participation” drop-down selection select: “alpha - Alpha test”.

Now Steam will update your version of Ground of Aces to the testing version. It will now display "Ground of Aces [alpha]" in your list of games.



When you want to go back to the main version:

Switch back the “Beta Participation” selection to “None”. Steam will switch back to the main version of the game and download it again.

What to look out for:

Air crew can now take damage and sustain injuries during missions if planes were damaged: Is everything working correctly?

If issues arise with the plane after a crew came home injured or dead: Does changing the crew to healthy people fix the issues?

Workers can now get injured during daily tasks during events: How does this feel? Is it happening at a satisfactory pace?

People with the medical task can aid people in sickbeds to recover: Does the economy for medicine work? Are the medical objects useful?

Thanks to everyone who is interested in looking at this preview. We all hope you enjoy this early look




