Small Update:
Updated Unity Engine version to more stable & Secure version
Better destruction effects brick wall
Missing materials corrected
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Small Update:
Updated Unity Engine version to more stable & Secure version
Better destruction effects brick wall
Missing materials corrected
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update