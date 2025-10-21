 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20482466 Edited 21 October 2025 – 23:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Implemented an additional backup slot for automatic saves
-Nodes that are on placement mode can no longer be upgraded
-The game now waits 0.2 seconds to save the game before closing. This should hopefully prevent some cases where unexpected shutdowns cause save corruption
-Fixed the Out of Memory achievement being awarded on reaching 100 active nodes instead of 300

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3606891
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3606892
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link