-Implemented an additional backup slot for automatic saves
-Nodes that are on placement mode can no longer be upgraded
-The game now waits 0.2 seconds to save the game before closing. This should hopefully prevent some cases where unexpected shutdowns cause save corruption
-Fixed the Out of Memory achievement being awarded on reaching 100 active nodes instead of 300
Beta 1.1.4
