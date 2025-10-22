A Few Words First (Reminder)

Some early development choices created technical challenges we did not fully anticipate. As a reminder, part of the team continues to support public and beta versions with updates, while another works on rebuilding key systems in parallel.

With that in mind, it was important for us to fix certain aspects of the game before bringing you a bigger update focused on the garage. So here’s a pre-patch to prepare for the garage’s arrival!

NEW MENU

Added a new pause menu.

New graphics options added.

You can now change difficulty at runtime.

OPTIMIZATION

GPU performance optimization (may vary depending on your hardware).

Fixed issue where GPU utilization increased when the game was paused.

Improved optimization when holding an item near a vehicle.

Steering wheel and similar items have been optimized for better performance.

NEW OBJECT

Added a new object: Boombox Radio (listen to DBH Radio while walking).

GAME TWEAKING

The German Hatchback compact car settings have been modified for better maneuverability.

Vegetation coverage has been reduced in the desert to make it look drier.

HALLOWEEN THEME

You'll find some Halloween jack-o'-lanterns in the starting zone. Feel free to take one with you on your journey.

BUG FIXES

MAJOR FIXES

Fixed a save system issue where, under certain conditions, the car would not recharge when loading a save.

Fixed a bug that could trigger car duplication if the player towed several vehicles.

Deleting saves now works properly.

Fixed a bug that could corrupt user settings.

OTHER FIXES

Fixed crash when entering ragdoll mode while removing clothing.

Fixed crash when entering ragdoll mode while inside UI menus.

Fixed issue where exhaust flames appeared black.

Fixed vehicle duplication when spamming towing input during the save process.

Fixed collision issue where players could get stuck on the Chameleon gas station roof.

Fixed Talking Bear explosion sync between client and server.

Slot machine reels now align correctly.

Fixed issue where drinking a second bottle of alcohol reset the drunkenness meter.

Fixed item duplication when placing a box inside a backpack.

Fixed DVD player video not displaying.

Fixed floating white box above telephone booths.

Fixed car parts flying away during installation.

Fixed LED Mask emissive material.

Fixed wearable items bouncing under the map for clients.

Set a minimum autosave interval of 60 seconds.

COMING SOON

The Garage Update will soon enter its final developing phase and will be tested soon.

Note: DBH will continue to support Windows 10, even as it becomes increasingly outdated. If anything changes in the future, we will let you know.