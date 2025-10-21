Medela damage upgrade from +8 to +12.
Medela movespeed from 9 to 7.
Medela attack range from 9 to 11.
Elven Archer health from 12 to 18.
Wyrmling health from 40 to 55.
Demon Shaman health from 30 to 50.
Marksman health from 35 to 50.
Acolyte health from 60 to 90.
Arch Mage health from 70 to 90.
High Elf health from 120 to 160.
Nerfed desert Shadow Berserkers lifesteal from 6% to 4%. (round 29 especially was too hard for some builds).
Fixed a recent bug with Medela and Astrina that made the melee damage upgrade be +17% damage instead of the intended +7% damage.
