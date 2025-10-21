 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20482335
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Medela damage upgrade from +8 to +12.

  • Medela movespeed from 9 to 7.

  • Medela attack range from 9 to 11.

  • Elven Archer health from 12 to 18.

  • Wyrmling health from 40 to 55.

  • Demon Shaman health from 30 to 50.

  • Marksman health from 35 to 50.

  • Acolyte health from 60 to 90.

  • Arch Mage health from 70 to 90.

  • High Elf health from 120 to 160.

  • Nerfed desert Shadow Berserkers lifesteal from 6% to 4%. (round 29 especially was too hard for some builds).

  • Fixed a recent bug with Medela and Astrina that made the melee damage upgrade be +17% damage instead of the intended +7% damage.


