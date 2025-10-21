added recipe to UI for worker / carpenter / farmer



merchant can give you the sake and tavern ideas



Will give you more time in easy mode if you don't have enough defense before the first wave is coming.



added tanuki help lines to screenspace



update credit sections



improved card movement feeling



added possibility to start wave early with ink rewards



added different values for starting maximum cards allowed / defense cards allowed along difficulty



The aim of this patch was to make the easy mode even easier to help the player in his first game.The movement of the cards was also improved for a better feeling.