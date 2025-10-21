 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20482268 Edited 21 October 2025 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The aim of this patch was to make the easy mode even easier to help the player in his first game.
The movement of the cards was also improved for a better feeling.

  • added recipe to UI for worker / carpenter / farmer
  • merchant can give you the sake and tavern ideas
  • Will give you more time in easy mode if you don't have enough defense before the first wave is coming.
  • added tanuki help lines to screenspace
  • update credit sections
  • improved card movement feeling
  • added possibility to start wave early with ink rewards
  • added different values for starting maximum cards allowed / defense cards allowed along difficulty

