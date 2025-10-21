 Skip to content
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20482223 Edited 21 October 2025 – 17:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're thrilled to announce that CROWDED. FOLLOWED. has been localised into Irish, giving you the option to play through the game entirely as Gaeilge!

While Irish may not be widely spoken today, it holds deep cultural and historical significance, and that made this localisation feel important to us. Translating the game into Irish felt like a natural decision and our way of contributing, even in a small way, to the preservation and celebration of Irish language and identity.

Whether you're a fluent speaker, a learner, or just curious, we hope you enjoy this new way to experience CROWDED. FOLLOWED.


NIGHTDIAL & Banshee Games

