Fixed bug with point value for pearls not showing above inventory

Added cabin cooking stove due to popular demand

Freezing should be fixed (let us know if you experience freezing after this patch!)

Changed how “Days Survived” Bait score Modifier works. Now instead of adding to base score it will be multiplied to your bait score. (So people dont catch massive fish without bait) (Also nerfed bonus from 1.5% a day to 1% and capped it at 40%)

Fixed Issue where Clients could Spam worm horn without CD.