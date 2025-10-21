 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Fellowship Escape From Duckov HELLDIVERS™ 2 ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20482144 Edited 21 October 2025 – 14:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bug with point value for pearls not showing above inventory

  • Added cabin cooking stove due to popular demand

  • Freezing should be fixed (let us know if you experience freezing after this patch!)

  • Changed how “Days Survived” Bait score Modifier works. Now instead of adding to base score it will be multiplied to your bait score. (So people dont catch massive fish without bait) (Also nerfed bonus from 1.5% a day to 1% and capped it at 40%)

  • Fixed Issue where Clients could Spam worm horn without CD.

  • Fixed Issue where multiple clams would get “triggered” by a single fish in multiplayer.


Changed files in this update

Depot 3645891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link