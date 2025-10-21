Improved hitting enemies no longer stuns the animation on player but slows down animation

Improved Save / Load, now when we load save shows previous won nodes

Removed autosave from happening on first round

Now when boss is active always show their healthbar

Added Waypoint Target to enemy bosses

FIxed huge FPS drop bug in game, should now no longer happen!

Improved AI should now attack immediatly upon reaching target

Improved AI pathing issues

Improved overall game texture performance, game should be less heavy on computer / cause less computer noise

Fixed critical hit, before crit dealt less damage now it works properly