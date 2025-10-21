 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20482096 Edited 21 October 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved hitting enemies no longer stuns the animation on player but slows down animation
Improved Save / Load, now when we load save shows previous won nodes
Removed autosave from happening on first round
Now when boss is active always show their healthbar
Added Waypoint Target to enemy bosses
FIxed huge FPS drop bug in game, should now no longer happen!
Improved AI should now attack immediatly upon reaching target
Improved AI pathing issues
Improved overall game texture performance, game should be less heavy on computer / cause less computer noise
Fixed critical hit, before crit dealt less damage now it works properly

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 589051
