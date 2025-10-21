-Added: 2 Items



-Added: An exit button in the main menu



-Added: A worm



-Added: 2 error rooms, 1 room in area 4b



-Changed: Glassiw now has a diferent hit sound



-Changed: The Great Coin now has a 5% chance instead of 1%, quality changed to 2



-Changed: Certificate is now quality 3



-Changed: Weird amulet description was changed to be more clear



-Fixed: pickups can't spawned inside a rock anymore

-Fixed: The Golden star now requires beating the game with cool and yellow

-Fixed: Secret rooms should no longer (sometimes) softlock the player

-Fixed: Killing a minigun turret no longer can crash the game

-Fixed: Items should no longer have the sprite of other items (I hope)

-Fixed: The Fragile text on item pedestals in spanish is now translated