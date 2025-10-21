-Added: 2 Items
-Added: An exit button in the main menu
-Added: A worm
-Added: 2 error rooms, 1 room in area 4b
-Changed: Glassiw now has a diferent hit sound
-Changed: The Great Coin now has a 5% chance instead of 1%, quality changed to 2
-Changed: Certificate is now quality 3
-Changed: Weird amulet description was changed to be more clear
-Fixed: pickups can't spawned inside a rock anymore
-Fixed: The Golden star now requires beating the game with cool and yellow
-Fixed: Secret rooms should no longer (sometimes) softlock the player
-Fixed: Killing a minigun turret no longer can crash the game
-Fixed: Items should no longer have the sprite of other items (I hope)
-Fixed: The Fragile text on item pedestals in spanish is now translated
V0.1.1.1 - Bugfixes + a rare worm enemy
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update