21 October 2025 Build 20482011 Edited 21 October 2025 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added: 2 Items

-Added: An exit button in the main menu

-Added: A worm

-Added: 2 error rooms, 1 room in area 4b

-Changed: Glassiw now has a diferent hit sound

-Changed: The Great Coin now has a 5% chance instead of 1%, quality changed to 2

-Changed: Certificate is now quality 3

-Changed: Weird amulet description was changed to be more clear

-Fixed: pickups can't spawned inside a rock anymore
-Fixed: The Golden star now requires beating the game with cool and yellow
-Fixed: Secret rooms should no longer (sometimes) softlock the player
-Fixed: Killing a minigun turret no longer can crash the game
-Fixed: Items should no longer have the sprite of other items (I hope)
-Fixed: The Fragile text on item pedestals in spanish is now translated

Changed files in this update

Depot 3983231
