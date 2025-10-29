Greetings Dealers!

Controller players are gonna enjoy this one!

Let's all welcome Update 1.020 for Dealer's Life 2, bringing Full Controller Support in your adventures!

Take a look at how your business practices are changing with the Update 1.020 patch notes:

Full Controller Support.

Added controller and mouse & keyboard buttons icons to help with controls.

Improved UI: added coloured backgrounds for navigation buttons and improved highlighting.

Improved Auction gameplay: the timer now stops when the in-game tablet is open.

It’s time for you to enjoy a new way of playing Dealer’s Life 2!

Follow us on socials to be updated about the Dealer’s Life franchise's latest updates.

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment