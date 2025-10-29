 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20481885 Edited 29 October 2025 – 13:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Dealers! 

Controller players are gonna enjoy this one!

Let's all welcome Update 1.020 for Dealer's Life 2, bringing Full Controller Support in your adventures!

Take a look at how your business practices are changing with the Update 1.020 patch notes:

  • Full Controller Support.

  • Added controller and mouse & keyboard buttons icons to help with controls.

  • Improved UI: added coloured backgrounds for navigation buttons and improved highlighting.

  • Improved Auction gameplay: the timer now stops when the in-game tablet is open.

It’s time for you to enjoy a new way of playing Dealer’s Life 2!
Follow us on socials to be updated about the Dealer’s Life franchise's latest updates.

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

Changed files in this update

Dealer's Life 2 Content Depot 1343671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link