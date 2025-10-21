 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20481845 Edited 21 October 2025 – 14:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

21/10/2025 - Update 2.1.2

- Fixed softlock that can occur in level 5 when entering the Blue Door after picking up the Time Travelling Trousers and opening the Purple Crack.

Changed files in this update

