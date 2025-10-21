21/10/2025 - Update 2.1.2
- Fixed softlock that can occur in level 5 when entering the Blue Door after picking up the Time Travelling Trousers and opening the Purple Crack.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
21/10/2025 - Update 2.1.2
- Fixed softlock that can occur in level 5 when entering the Blue Door after picking up the Time Travelling Trousers and opening the Purple Crack.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update