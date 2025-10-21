 Skip to content
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20481802 Edited 21 October 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Sorry for the delay with this update! A lot has happened this year and I've been struggling with some personal issues that caused this to take a lot longer to finalise than I would have liked. This update focuses on some small QoL fixes and visual/audio changes.

Additionally, Blade Rush will be at FORMAT Liverpool 2025!

FORMAT is Europe's biggest gaming night life event. Blade Rush will be there on the 30th of October with a couple of goodies and Steam keys to give out.

Here is a code and a link for discounted tickets, but they're selling out fast.

Code: frmlvp_25

Ticket link: skiddle.com/e/40528845

Changelog:

  • Improved the visual effects for when the final boss roars .

  • Fixed rebinding mouse controls causing a crash.

  • Improved the text in the tutorial.

  • Visual only mutators no longer disable leaderboards.

  • Added a mutator to randomise the music.

  • Added new music to Crucible.

  • Moved existing Crucible music to boss 2.

  • Added new music for Onslaught .

Please let me know if you find any issues. Thanks!

