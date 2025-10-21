 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Fellowship Escape From Duckov HELLDIVERS™ 2 ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20481750 Edited 21 October 2025 – 15:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Level

Hot Bars - In this level, you’ll get to cook a variety of delicious dishes.

General

  • Cinematic cutscenes added to the game. Currently, there are two that play at the beginning of a new game. There will be more updates to this.

  • Object outlines have been refined throughout the game for better clarity.

Level changes

  • Sir Downhill - The boss phases have been updated.

  • Sand Castle - The royal princess has taken on the duty of guarding the castle.

  • More levels have been updated to feature the brick tier system.

Bug Fix & Technical

  • Fixed a bug that caused the world select menu to get stuck when spamming inputs.

  • Steam Deck now has a dedicated device profile that starts earlier to prevent downstream conflicts.

  • The sunlight’s shadows appear softer, diffracting wider.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2176581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link