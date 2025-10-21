New Level
Hot Bars - In this level, you’ll get to cook a variety of delicious dishes.
General
Cinematic cutscenes added to the game. Currently, there are two that play at the beginning of a new game. There will be more updates to this.
Object outlines have been refined throughout the game for better clarity.
Level changes
Sir Downhill - The boss phases have been updated.
Sand Castle - The royal princess has taken on the duty of guarding the castle.
More levels have been updated to feature the brick tier system.
Bug Fix & Technical
Fixed a bug that caused the world select menu to get stuck when spamming inputs.
Steam Deck now has a dedicated device profile that starts earlier to prevent downstream conflicts.
The sunlight’s shadows appear softer, diffracting wider.
Changed files in this update