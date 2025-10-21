 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20481673 Edited 21 October 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's changed in this version?

  • We've changed the introductory video that appears immediately after opening the game, showing the studio logo, Unreal Engine, and the title.

  • We've removed the static image from the game menu and replaced it with a game-specific animation to create greater immersion.

  • We've fixed several lighting issues on objects in all scenarios.

  • We've fixed several errors related to the localization ID of text.

  • We've fixed some other general bugs that were causing the game to crash unexpectedly on some machines.

