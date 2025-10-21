What's changed in this version?
We've changed the introductory video that appears immediately after opening the game, showing the studio logo, Unreal Engine, and the title.
We've removed the static image from the game menu and replaced it with a game-specific animation to create greater immersion.
We've fixed several lighting issues on objects in all scenarios.
We've fixed several errors related to the localization ID of text.
We've fixed some other general bugs that were causing the game to crash unexpectedly on some machines.
Changed files in this update