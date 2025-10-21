 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Fellowship Escape From Duckov HELLDIVERS™ 2 ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20481603 Edited 21 October 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cheesemunchers,

Due to popular demand, we've added NEW FEATURES to Bad Cheese! To celebrate the update, we're also launching our first-ever BAD CHEESE DISCOUNT! 🧀

So, what's new?

LEVEL SELECT

Missed any collectibles? Or were you to scared to sniff around and find every snack? No problem! After completing the story, you'll be able to revisit any level of your choice to enjoy the full cheese experience and get closer to collecting all the trophies!

CUSTOMIZABLE CONTROLS

Customize your gameplay by binding your preferred keys for movement and interactions. Just head to the 'Settings' menu, switch to the 'Controls' tab and set them up however you like.

NEW CONTROLLER SUPPORT

We've added DualShock support to the game! If playing with a controller is your cup of cheese tea, now you can fully enjoy the weekend with your Dad... or at least try to survive!

So, what are you waiting for?

Scram like a good mouse and go play the updated Bad Cheese NOW!

And if you haven't already - it's high time with the first ever sale available!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3094481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link