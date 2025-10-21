Cheesemunchers,

Due to popular demand, we've added NEW FEATURES to Bad Cheese! To celebrate the update, we're also launching our first-ever BAD CHEESE DISCOUNT ! 🧀

So, what's new?

LEVEL SELECT

Missed any collectibles? Or were you to scared to sniff around and find every snack? No problem! After completing the story, you'll be able to revisit any level of your choice to enjoy the full cheese experience and get closer to collecting all the trophies!

CUSTOMIZABLE CONTROLS

Customize your gameplay by binding your preferred keys for movement and interactions. Just head to the 'Settings' menu, switch to the ' Controls ' tab and set them up however you like.

NEW CONTROLLER SUPPORT

We've added DualShock support to the game! If playing with a controller is your cup of cheese tea, now you can fully enjoy the weekend with your Dad... or at least try to survive!

So, what are you waiting for?

Scram like a good mouse and go play the updated Bad Cheese NOW!

And if you haven't already - it's high time with the first ever sale available!