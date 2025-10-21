Anchors down - World of Sea Battle has landed on Steam!

From the roaring tides of Steam Next Fest to this triumphant arrival, our voyage together has been nothing short of extraordinary. Thanks to you, our dedicated Captains, the demo’s success was groundbreaking - and now, the full adventure begins.



To mark this major milestone, we’ll celebrate the demo’s journey, guide you through the transition to the main release, and quickly look at what makes World of Sea Battle the definitive Age of Sail experience.



The seas are vast, and this is only the beginning!

The Demo's Successful Journey

Last week's demo journey was one for the books - for us and for every Captain out there!



During October’s Steam Next Fest, we opened our decks to thousands of eager Captains ready to test their mettle on the high seas - and the results were nothing short of remarkable.

Over 23,000 players joined the voyage, with an average of 4,300 Captains sailing daily and peaks surpassing 6,500 concurrent captains battling across the waves.



During that single week alone, the game charted over 20,000 new wishlists, bringing our total to more than 66,000 wishlists to date. Even beyond the numbers, the surge of 500+ new Captains on Discord and the flood of encouragement, feedback, suggestions, and conversations reminded us why we set sail in the first place.

From all of us at the World of Sea Battle crew - thank you. You’ve helped shape this world and proven that our seas are alive with passion and adventure.



The demo has docked, and we have now cast off into early access release waters! Remember that your demo progress carries over - your journey from the demo will remain with you as you embark on the next chapter of your seafaring legacy.

A Note about the Servers - RU1, EU1 and NA1

From the sea depths of the demo comes a new server in the early access release - the NA1 Server!



When you start off your journey in the main game, you may notice a new server selection screen just after logging in to your World of Sea Battle account. This will display three (3) servers for you to join:

RU1 - CIS - the 'original' one,

EU1 - Europe - the 'new' one from the Steam Demo

NA1 - United States - the 'newest' one for NA (North America)

For those who have started playing the game via the Demo, your progress will carry over to the EU1 server.



Starting your Captain's journey in the NA1 Server? Get 7 (seven) days of Captain's Seal (Premium) access by using the promo code "Seal7" on the Gift Box button when you press ESC in-game.

World of Sea Battle is now on Steam

With all that said about the demo, we invite you to finally venture into the high seas and travel around Archipelago without limits. World of Sea Battle is now fully released on Steam, and we are eagerly waiting for your sea hands to commandeer your ships at the helm!

Play World of Sea Battle now!

World of Sea Battle is an action-packed, open-world MMO set in the Golden Age of Sail.



With dozens of authentic ships, PvP & PvE battles, a living economy, and territorial guild wars, World of Sea Battle lets you command your destiny - sail, fight, trade, and upgrade alongside other Captains in pursuit of glory across the open seas.

Become a Part of our Journey!

Venturing into once-unknown waters has made our crew a little weary from its pursuit of knowledge and treasure. While sugar and rum would be adequate gifts to receive, we'd love nothing more than support from our fellow Captains beyond our spyglasses!

Follow us on our new and official links below!