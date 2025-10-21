Fixed shader issues affecting Faction bonuses
Improved Cloud Save reliability on slow networks
Fixed Alien weapon and Chest rewards for WAR – Level 8
Fixed issue when claiming PvP chest rewards
Added Halloween events and rewards — don’t miss the spooky action!
Added Master Volume control in Settings GUI
