21 October 2025 Build 20481393
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed shader issues affecting Faction bonuses

  • Improved Cloud Save reliability on slow networks

  • Fixed Alien weapon and Chest rewards for WAR – Level 8

  • Fixed issue when claiming PvP chest rewards

  • Added Halloween events and rewards — don’t miss the spooky action!

  • Added Master Volume control in Settings GUI

