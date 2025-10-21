Another small fix for running eXoSpace on Steam Deck has just been released.
Links that cannot be opened on the Steam Deck are now hidden.
P.s. I'm also working hard on the next update with new mechanics, bosses, and a lot of new content!
Steam Deck Compatibility Fix 2
Update notes via Steam Community
