21 October 2025 Build 20481218 Edited 21 October 2025 – 13:46:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another small fix for running eXoSpace on Steam Deck has just been released.

Links that cannot be opened on the Steam Deck are now hidden.

P.s. I'm also working hard on the next update with new mechanics, bosses, and a lot of new content!

