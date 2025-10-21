Hey, everyone! This small patch fixes game-crashing bugs and adds more variety to the Witch boss fight!
Our next patch is planned to include a new Capstone Talent for the Clockwork talent tree and a small rework for the Sloth Sin!
Features
With Cepheus active, the Witch now may appear outside Odyle's back, throwing Witchbombs around;
Game Improvements
Added missing credits;
Fixes
Game crashing when deflecting the Star of Yesteryear with the Mirrorfold Talent;
Heal Statues not reloading other Heal Statues on activation (leading to a hard lock during the tutorial);
Weird particles appearing in Compatibility mode;
Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!
Have a nice day!
-Dan
