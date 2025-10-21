 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20481166 Edited 21 October 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone! This small patch fixes game-crashing bugs and adds more variety to the Witch boss fight!

Our next patch is planned to include a new Capstone Talent for the Clockwork talent tree and a small rework for the Sloth Sin!

Features

  • With Cepheus active, the Witch now may appear outside Odyle's back, throwing Witchbombs around;

Game Improvements

  • Added missing credits;

Fixes

  • Game crashing when deflecting the Star of Yesteryear with the Mirrorfold Talent;

  • Heal Statues not reloading other Heal Statues on activation (leading to a hard lock during the tutorial);

  • Weird particles appearing in Compatibility mode;

Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!

Have a nice day!

-Dan

Changed files in this update

